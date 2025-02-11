Galentine's and Valentine's activities in the DC area

Cupid’s day is right around the corner, so celebrate your special someone (or your lack thereof) with these events throughout the D.C. area.

From science activities to bus tours, there’s something for all couples, many of them at little to no cost.

What to do in D.C.

Valentine's Day Slime

Wed., Feb. 12, 4:30 - 6 p.m.

Because Science, 1759 Columbia Rd. NW

$5

If you prefer science-themed craft nights – and you have more time on Wednesday than this weekend – Because Science in Adams Morgan will show you how to make some glittery slime with the magic of STEM. The event is kid-friendly, but if your kiddo is under 5, they’ll need parental assistance. They’ve also got an open craft night on Friday evening.

The Love Birds

Fri., Feb. 14 to Sun., Feb. 16, times vary

Folger Shakespeare Library, 201 East Capitol St. SE

$45

Folger Consort blends medieval music with a composition from composer Juri Seo, and readings from Geoffrey Chaucer’s “A Parlement of Foules." D.C.-based actor Holly Twyford will narrate the performance. Children under four are not allowed

Valentine's Day Card Making

Wed., Feb. 12 from 5-6 p.m.

Made With Love, 3419 18th St. NE

$7

Craft your own Valentine's Day cards with materials from cardstock to pipe cleaners and paint. This is a self-guided activity, with staff members on site to provide tips and ideas.

Wordplay Wednesday: Valentine’s Edition

Wed., Feb. 12 from 5 -7 p.m.

Planet Word, 925 13th St. NW

$5 to $25

Celebrate love and language in style at Planet Word’s special Valentine’s-themed Wordplay Wednesday. Enjoy word-based games, puzzles and interactive activities, with sweet treats provided by Windows Catering. You can also sip on Valentine’s-inspired beverages provided by Immigrant Food.

What to do in Maryland

Crafty dates

Feb. 14, 15 and 16, various times

Hammer & Stain, 107B Gibbs Street, Rockville

Prices vary

If your lover is a fan of DIY, this Rockville craft studio has a whole host of date-night options. From an open studio day with sign- and pottery-painting options, to a “Coasters and Cocktails” night, to a “Treats and Tarot” afternoon where you can decorate your own chocolate-covered strawberries, there’s something for everyone (and every skill level).

Art Night Out: Valentine's Day

Fri., Feb. 14 from 7-9 p.m.

Gaithersburg Arts Barn

$40

Make a mixed media art piece using various papers and paint. Bring your own love letters for a personal touch.

"Ale" You Need Is Love: Speed Dating at Idiom

Thurs., Feb. 13 from 6:15 - 9:30 p.m.

Idiom Brewing Co., 340 E. Patrick St., Suite 104, Frederick

$20 including first beverage

Feeling lonely on this Valentine’s Day? Meet new people in a speed dating event. Tickets include your first beverage. All ticket purchases will be entered for a chance to win prizes like gift cards that range from $15 to $50, and a movie package for two at Warehouse Cinemas.

Love on the Double

Fri., Feb. 14, various times,

Maryland Double Deckers, 6 S. Bentz St., Frederick

$70

Board a double-decker bus with your partner and enjoy Frederick’s sights and sounds in a 45-minute ride around the city. Stop by The Perfect Truffle for a chocolate tasting, then finish at Bentztown with a reserved table, complimentary champagne toast and chocolate-covered strawberries. The three bus tours start at 5, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m. Boarding begins 15 minutes before.

What to do in Northern Virginia

Valentine's Day Soiree

Friday, Feb. 14 from 1-2:30 p.m.

Aurora Hills Center, 735 18th St S, Arlington

Free

Enjoy coffee, tea, an assortment of sweets and love songs by pianist Valerie Welsh. This event is sponsored by the Aurora Hills 55+ Advisory Committee. 55+ membership is required to join, but the party is free.

Valentine's Day Science in the Park

Thurs., Feb. 13 from 6-7 p.m.,

Hidden Oaks Nature Center, 7701 Royce Street, Annandale

$10

Learn hands-on, Valentine’s-inspired scientific activities, from electricity to chemistry to magnetism (oh my). The event is family friendly, and kids age 5 to 99 are welcome.

Valentine's Weekend at Trummer's

Thurs., Feb. 13 to Sun., Feb. 16, various times,

Trummer's Restaurant, 7134 Main St., Clifton

Prices vary, but weekend brunch is $35 per person

Experience delicious food on nights with themes like "A Spoonful of Love", a dessert-only pop-up, or enjoy the restaurant’s Valentine's Day Menu, only served on Feb. 14 and 15. The regular brunch menu will also be available on Feb. 15 and 16.

Latin Fusion Valentine's Day

Fri., Feb. 14 to Sun., Feb. 16, 6-10 p.m.,

Aroma Latin Fusion, 15200 Potomac Town Pl., Suite 120, Woodbridge

$31 to $50

A saxophone performance and a complimentary drink make for a romantic night. The restaurant will also have a special Valentine’s Day menu all weekend long.

Events for singles

WICKEDLY Good Galentine’s Day

Thurs., Feb. 13, various times

Makers Union: 1811 Library St., Reston; 1450 South Eads St, Suite 65, Arlington; or 664 Maine Ave SW,

Washington, D.C.

Drinks $13 to $14

A live DJ will spin up the Wicked soundtrack while you and your crew sip on themed cocktails and dance through life at any Maker's Union location. Other Broadway hits, remixes and mashups will be played throughout the night.

Anti-Valentine's Day Stoplight Party

Fri., Feb. 14 from 8 p.m to 2 a.m.,

Shipgarten, 7581 Colshire Dr., Tysons

Free

Enjoy a special drink menu, bring a picture of your ex to put it on the Wall of Lame, and showcase your rebellious style in a costume contest. The winner of the contest will start at 11 p.m. followed by a “f*ck you letters to my ex” and the burning of the ‘Wall of Lame.’ Green means single, yellow means it’s complicated and red means taken.