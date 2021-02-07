GAITHERSBURG

Gaithersburg Apartment Fire Displaces More Than 50 Adults, Children, Pets

One resident was rescued via aerial ladder from the third floor, while other residents were assisted out by firefighters

By Briana Trujillo

Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service

A fire at an apartment building in Gaithersburg displaced over 50 adults, children and pets Sunday, although all escaped without any injuries, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters were working a fire in the 100 block of Duvall Lane on the third and second floor of a 4-story apartment building, according to the department’s public information officer, Pete Piringer. 

One resident was rescued via aerial ladder from the third floor, while other residents were assisted out by firefighters, Piringer said. 

Around 6:26 p.m., crews managed to get the blaze under control. Fourteen units were affected and damage was estimated at $1.75 million, the department said. 

Local

Super Bowl LV 6 hours ago

Graduate of Gallaudet University in DC Signs National Anthem in ASL at Super Bowl 55

Richard Montgomery High School 10 hours ago

North Potomac High School Student Shot, Killed Remembered for ‘Magnetic Personality'

Piringer said the cause of the fire was electrical in nature and accidental. The fire started between the floor and ceiling between the second and third floor, he said.

This article tagged under:

GAITHERSBURGMontgomery County Fire and Rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us