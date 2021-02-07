Gaithersburg Apartment Fire Displaces More Than 50 Adults, Children, Pets

A fire at an apartment building in Gaithersburg displaced over 50 adults, children and pets Sunday, although all escaped without any injuries, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters were working a fire in the 100 block of Duvall Lane on the third and second floor of a 4-story apartment building, according to the department’s public information officer, Pete Piringer.

More....BEC II Apts, Red Cross assisting several dozen resident displaced (14 units in 1 bldg) damage is significant, many self-rescued while @mcfrs assisted other out, 1 resident/occupant could not escape thru smoke in hallway & closed the door & was brought down a ladder by FFs https://t.co/gJdbWfHEGt pic.twitter.com/JBBuJl5xVV — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 8, 2021

One resident was rescued via aerial ladder from the third floor, while other residents were assisted out by firefighters, Piringer said.

Around 6:26 p.m., crews managed to get the blaze under control. Fourteen units were affected and damage was estimated at $1.75 million, the department said.

Piringer said the cause of the fire was electrical in nature and accidental. The fire started between the floor and ceiling between the second and third floor, he said.