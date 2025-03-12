‘Furious and betrayed': Employees react to Department of Education cuts

After weeks of speculation, the Department of Education is the latest federal agency to announce massive layoffs.

The department announced Tuesday evening nearly half of its employees will be placed on leave starting next week as part of a reduction in force.

Thousands of department employees received emails Tuesday night notifying them that they are losing their jobs. According to the announcement, those impacted employees will be placed on administrative leave starting March 21.

“This is not okay, this is not normal, due process is not being observed, the law is not being respected and it’s very sad to believe that this is the US of A,” one employee told News4.

The employees News4 spoke to asked that their names or faces not be used, but their frustration was undeniable.

“There's a lot of uncertainty, there’s a lot of fear, there’s a lot of chaos,” the employee said.

Hours before the announcement, some employees could be seen leaving with all of their belongings just in case after receiving a memo saying offices would be closing at 6 p.m. and remain closed all day Thursday because of unspecified security issues.

“I don’t know what to expect anymore,” the employee said.

Minutes after News4 cameras caught security guards locking the front doors, the official announcement came.

“Today’s reduction in force reflects the Department of Education’s commitment to efficiency, accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents, and teachers,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement. "I appreciate the work of the dedicated public servants and their contributions to the Department. This is a significant step toward restoring the greatness of the United States education system.”

“Like children, I understand what it’s like to go through a reduction in force,” a second employee said. “There are OPM rules and regulations to follow, it is something that if that is what the new administration wants to do, we are happy to implement those, but we need to do it in a lawful, purposeful manner.”

According to the department, before inauguration, its workforce stood at just over 4,100 employees and after the reduction in force, nearly 2,200. Officials say that includes about 600 who have resigned or retired in the last seven weeks.

The department says, due to collective bargaining agreements, laid off workers will get full pay and benefits until June 9 along with severance based on time served .

“I’m sad and furious and betrayed…” the first employee said. “We offer a valuable service to this country and instead we are being treated like the villains.”