Funeral Set for 17-Year-Old Shot, Killed by US Park Police Officer

Family and friends are set to say a final goodbye Thursday to a 17-year-old shot and killed by a U.S. Park Police (USPP) officer.

The service for Dalaneo Martin is scheduled at House of Praise on Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast Washington, D.C.

Martin, also known as Debo to his family, was a father to a 5-month-old son. They said he cared deeply about others.

D.C. police officers found Martin asleep inside an SUV with the ignition running after they responded to a report of a suspicious car in Northeast D.C. on March 18, authorities said. They determined the car was stolen, called for backup and two USPP officers responded.

Martin drove off as officers tried to arrest him. One USPP officer was inside the car.

Body cam footage shows the officer shooting Martin five times from the backseat.

The U.S. Attorney's Office opened a civil rights investigation into the U.S. Park Police officer who shot and killed Martin.

Martin’s mother, Terra Martin, led a demonstration down Benning Road accompanied by family members and friends about a week after the shooting. She said her family is left with lingering questions

She questions why the officer used lethal force so quickly, and said losing her son this way has been deeply painful.

“I don’t sleep; I don’t eat,” she said. “Justice needs to be served.”