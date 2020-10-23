Fundraiser Started for Children of Woman Killed in Crash With Suspected DUI Driver

Friends and family are mourning a woman killed in a crash with a suspected drunken driver who was driving in the wrong direction.

Lataja Wilkens of Triangle is remembered as a great mother of an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy. She is described as a dedicated recreation manager at Apollo Gymnastics in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Wilkens was driving with her two young children in the backseat when a drunken driver hit her car head-on Thursday in Woodbridge, police said. Wilkens, 32, was killed in the crash. Her children were injured.

Ronal Eriberto Guillen, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter.

Wilkens was driving a Toyota Camry north on Springwoods Drive when a Ford Explorer headed the wrong way crashed into her car. Police responded at about 6:10 a.m.

Wilkens and her children were taken to a hospital. The mother died of her injuries. Her children were hurt but are expected to recover.

The children were properly restrained but Wilkens was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

“It’s devastating,” said Melina Dorsey, an Apollo Gymnastics parent. “I’ve known Lataja for so long. I know her babies I just...”

A memorial for Wilkens has formed with flowers, teddy bears, balloons and electric candles.

“I’m devastated,” Demetra Milladge said. “Devastated. It’s a senseless killing.”

A coworker started a GoFundMe page to help Wilkens’ children.

“She was a light, to anybody and everybody,” Dorsey said.

Guillen, the driver of the Explorer, was not hurt and was determined to have been drinking, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.

Guillen, 26, was held without bond. He’s due in court in Jan. 19.