‘Full of a lot of life, a lot of passion': Mother mourns slain 16-year-old boy

Prince George's County police are searching for the suspect in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Langley Park on Saturday night.

According to the police report, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Lebanon Street. Upon arrival, they found evidence of the shooting but were unable to locate the victim, who was later identified as Carlos Segura III.

However, authorities were notified shortly afterward of a gunshot victim who had arrived at a hospital. Segura was eventually pronounced dead.

"Having a child or a person taken away from them due to gun violence in this country is, like, normal now, and I am devastated, broken, hurt, depressed, sad," said the victim's mother, who preferred to remain anonymous.

In an interview with Telemundo 44, Segura's mother said that the teenager was soon going to start his third year at Springbrook High School. In addition, just a couple of days before his murder, he received his driver's license. He dreamed of becoming a mechanic.

"Carlitos was a child full of life, with a lot of love, passion, dedication to his family, to his friends. He was an outgoing, adventurous child, full of a lot of life, a lot of passion," she said in Spanish.

The woman added that hours before the fatal shooting, she spoke with her son, who told her that he was going out with some friends. She said she does not know exactly what happened, only that the teenager was shot while he was in a car.

"I didn't understand; I thought it was Carlitos calling me to say, 'Mom, my friend was shot.' But my children's father took the call," she said.

"When I saw the silence on his face, as a mother, I already knew that it wasn't Carlos calling, it was a friend of Carlos' calling to tell us that Carlos was shot," she said.

Prince George's County police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects in the crime. The family is also raising funds online to cover funeral costs.

