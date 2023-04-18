From Wendy's to New Public Space: Help Rename ‘Dave Thomas Circle'

The public can now help rename Northeast D.C.’s notorious and often congested “Dave Thomas Circle,” which is undergoing a redesign.

The NoMa Business Improvement District (BID) announced Monday that the public can submit name ideas for the reconfiguration of the intersection located at First Street, Florida Avenue and New York Avenue NE.

The name Dave Thomas Circle was inspired by the Wendy’s formerly located at the center of the intersection. Dave Thomas founded the fast-food chain.

D.C. announced the redesign in 2021 after acquiring the Wendy’s property with the intent of making it safer for pedestrians, drivers and cyclists.

The redesign is led by the NoMa BID, the NoMa Parks Foundation and the D.C. Department of Transportation.

The project will recreate the intersection by adding two-way traffic on First Street and Florida Avenue, projected bike lanes and other safety measures, according to the NoMa BID. Three new public spaces will connect the NoMa and Eckington neighborhoods. It will have landscaped urban spaces and public art.

People have taken to social media to share their name ideas. On the NoMa BID’s Instagram account, people have suggested “Wendy’s Oval,” “Cheese Fry Cemetery,” “NoMa Garciaparkway” and simply keeping “Dave Thomas Circle.”

If at a loss of ideas, the project has a naming inspiration guide with naming conventions, historical people and common park names.

NoMa BID will select four or five names that will be presented for a community vote that will be a basis for a recommendation to the DC Council and mayor.

Nominations can be submitted now through June 25th.