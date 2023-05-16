Crime and Courts

Frightening Restaurant Robbery Caught on Camera

NBC Universal, Inc.

Surveillance video shows the frightening armed robbery of a restaurant in the White Oak area of Montgomery County.

The robbers jumped over a counter and demanded employees go to the back of the store, police said.

Video shows a suspect dragging an employee to the restaurant's safes.

The robbers took money from the first safe. They struck the employee with a gun when the second safe couldn’t be unlocked, police said.

The robbers left in a red Mitsubishi Lancer.  

