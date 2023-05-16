Frightening Restaurant Robbery Caught on Camera

Surveillance video shows the frightening armed robbery of a restaurant in the White Oak area of Montgomery County.

The robbers jumped over a counter and demanded employees go to the back of the store, police said.

Video shows a suspect dragging an employee to the restaurant's safes.

The robbers took money from the first safe. They struck the employee with a gun when the second safe couldn’t be unlocked, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The robbers left in a red Mitsubishi Lancer.