ana walshe

Friends of Ana Walshe Say ‘Nothing is Adding Up' After Her Disappearance

By Jackie Bensen, News4 Reporter

Contributed Photo

Friends of a missing D.C. real estate executive said she kept promising there would be “a big surprise” in the New Year, but now they have no idea if and when they'll ever know what she had in mind. Instead, they're left flustered over her disappearance.

Mike and Mandi Silva rented their Revere, Massachusetts, apartment from Ana and Brian Walshe for the last four years, and were also friends with the couple.

In the last six months, they said, something seemed off. Ana Walshe was rushing to get rid of assets, including a car, and the apartment they live in. It was sold for cash, Mike Silva said, on Dec. 28 or 29. 

"Nothing is adding up," Mandi Silva said.

In the last text message Silva received from Brian Walshe on Jan. 2, he said: "Happy new year. Sorry for the delay. I miss [sic] placed my phone and my son just found it."

There was no mention of Ana Walshe, even though her husband told police she was already missing by that time.

Sources confirmed to NBC News that items found during the search of a trash facility about 50 miles from the Walshe’s Cohasset home are a hacksaw, bloody materials including towels and materials consistent with some of the items Brian Walshe allegedly purchased at Home Depot the day after his wife disappeared. 

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

News4 Rundown 3 hours ago

Misinformation Spreads in Boy's Killing: The News4 Rundown

Montgomery County 15 hours ago

Three Stabbed at McDonald's in Downtown Silver Spring

Brian Walshe is being held on a $500,000 bond, charged with misleading investigators in his wife’s disappearance. The couple’s three young children are in the custody of Massachusetts social services.

This article tagged under:

ana walshe
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us