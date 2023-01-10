Friends of Ana Walshe Say ‘Nothing is Adding Up' After Her Disappearance

Friends of a missing D.C. real estate executive said she kept promising there would be “a big surprise” in the New Year, but now they have no idea if and when they'll ever know what she had in mind. Instead, they're left flustered over her disappearance.

Mike and Mandi Silva rented their Revere, Massachusetts, apartment from Ana and Brian Walshe for the last four years, and were also friends with the couple.

In the last six months, they said, something seemed off. Ana Walshe was rushing to get rid of assets, including a car, and the apartment they live in. It was sold for cash, Mike Silva said, on Dec. 28 or 29.

"Nothing is adding up," Mandi Silva said.

In the last text message Silva received from Brian Walshe on Jan. 2, he said: "Happy new year. Sorry for the delay. I miss [sic] placed my phone and my son just found it."

There was no mention of Ana Walshe, even though her husband told police she was already missing by that time.

Sources confirmed to NBC News that items found during the search of a trash facility about 50 miles from the Walshe’s Cohasset home are a hacksaw, bloody materials including towels and materials consistent with some of the items Brian Walshe allegedly purchased at Home Depot the day after his wife disappeared.

Brian Walshe is being held on a $500,000 bond, charged with misleading investigators in his wife’s disappearance. The couple’s three young children are in the custody of Massachusetts social services.