Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory Coming in DC Area as Temps Drop

Freeze warnings are set to go into effect at 2 a.m. Wednesday for the Shenandoah Valley, upper Montgomery County and northern Maryland. Frost advisories start for northern and western suburbs of D.C.

After a chilly, rainy Tuesday, temperatures will drop into the 30s and even 20s in the D.C. area. A freeze warning and frost advisory are set to go into effect overnight. 

Storm Team4 says we can expect rain showers Tuesday and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Showers will end this evening. 

“Once the clouds clear, the temperatures will drop,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said. 

Freeze warnings are set to go into effect at 2 a.m. Wednesday for the Shenandoah Valley, upper Montgomery County and northern Maryland. Frost advisories start at the same time for northern and western suburbs of D.C. The alerts are set to end at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Go here to see all weather alerts from the National Weather Service

If you live in these areas, you may want to protect tender plants from the cold and check outdoor water pipes and in-ground sprinkler systems. 

Temperatures in D.C. aren’t expected to climb out of the 50s all week. Lows will be in the 30s. 

Expect sunshine Wednesday and more clouds Thursday and Friday. 

A warming trend begins next week, with temperatures in the 60s and dry conditions.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for more info on the forecast.

