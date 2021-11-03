Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory as Cold Grips DC Area

Wednesday morning brought the first frosts and freezes of the season as spine-tingling cold gripped the Washington, D.C. area.

A freeze warning is in effect until 10 a.m. for areas including parts of Loudoun County, Montgomery County and Prince William County. A frost advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for D.C. and several suburban counties. Go here to see all weather alerts from the National Weather Service.

If you live in these areas, you may want to protect tender plants from the cold and check outdoor water pipes and in-ground sprinkler systems.

Chilly temps will top out in the low 50s Wednesday, even with morning sunshine.

It’s time to track down your cold-weather gear, especially if you’ll be out overnight or early in the morning. Those that were spared frost and freeze Wednesday may still get it over the next few nights.

Through at least Saturday, expect frigid overnight lows and highs under 55°.

Thursday is set to bring more sunshine to D.C. and areas north. South of D.C. expect cloudy skies and be ready for some drizzly rain.

Friday is set to be mostly sunny.

Partly cloudy skies return Saturday, but rain chances are under 20%.

A warming trend begins next week, with temperatures in the 60s and dry conditions.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.