Free Summer Lunches for All Montgomery County Students to End

Families were set to pick up their last free meals of the summer from Montgomery County Public Schools on Wednesday as the program shifts for the fall semester.

Families can pick up three days' worth of meals on Wednesday. There won't be food service on Thursday and Friday.

Dedicated servers gave out more than 4 million meals, nearly without a hitch, after Montgomery County schools were granted a special waiver that allowed them to serve meals to students for free over the summer.

"I told these ladies to take some time off, especially during the summer," said food and nutrition supervisor Michelle Kim. "They've refused. They've actually probably worked more hours because of it... they have been with us through this entire COVID situation and I cannot say enough about them."

With the start of the school year on Monday, that free meal program will end. Instead, the district says it will shift back to a more traditional lunch program.

Enrolled students who receive free and reduced-price lunch (FARMS) will still get their discounts. Otherwise, standard meal prices will be charged to students' lunch accounts.

Meals must be picked up curbside at any of 74 school sites from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday (no meals will be distributed on Thursday, the district says). Get more information here and sign up here.

Families will need to bring the student's ID number, a bar code provided by the school or a picture of the bar code to scan for the meal, WTOP reported.

Montgomery County has several food programs ongoing where residents can pick up groceries or grab a meal. Here's the daily schedule.