Free PPE to Be Distributed in Manassas

What to Know Some Manassas communities are in need of PPE

5,000 kits were assembled

The kits will be distributed next week

City workers and volunteers will be distributing free bags of personal protective equipment next week in Manassas, Virginia, communities in need.

The groups assembled 5,000 bags with masks, hand sanitizers and safety information for residents who are most in need and most at risk for contracting the coronavirus.

The neighborhoods in need were determined by income, age and health factors.

More than 40 communities in the city are targeted for the bags.

Manassas is one of 35 localities across Virginia participating in a pilot program to make sure underserved and disadvantaged communities have equitable access to PPE.