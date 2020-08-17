PPE

Free PPE to Be Distributed in Manassas

Program targets neighborhoods in need

By Northern Virginia Bureau

City of Manassas

What to Know

  • Some Manassas communities are in need of PPE
  • 5,000 kits were assembled
  • The kits will be distributed next week

City workers and volunteers will be distributing free bags of personal protective equipment next week in Manassas, Virginia, communities in need.

The groups assembled 5,000 bags with masks, hand sanitizers and safety information for residents who are most in need and most at risk for contracting the coronavirus.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Local

coronavirus 57 mins ago

Metro Increases Rail Service

consumer 57 mins ago

4 Items That Have Gotten Cheaper During the Pandemic

The neighborhoods in need were determined by income, age and health factors.

More than 40 communities in the city are targeted for the bags.

Manassas is one of 35 localities across Virginia participating in a pilot program to make sure underserved and disadvantaged communities have equitable access to PPE.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

PPEManassasmasksdistributionsanitizer
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us