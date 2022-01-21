Free N95 Masks Available to Montgomery County Residents

Montgomery County residents can now pick up free adult-sized N95 masks at 19 Montgomery County Public Libraries starting Friday, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated mask guidance.

The masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis from noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or 3 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Timing for pick up varies by library branch.

County Executive Marc Elrich credits keeping Montgomery County residents safe to community planning and execution.

“A key element that helps reduce community transmission is the wearing of a high-quality face covering,” Elrich said. “We know that masks work, and having these higher quality face masks as compared to simple face coverings increases protection. We have these masks available in our stockpile because we planned."

All masks provided to residents were purchased directly by the county, and distribution will continue as supplies last, officials said.

More information about mask pickup and library locations are available on the county’s COVID-19 website.