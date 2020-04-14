Free Groceries Go Fast at DC Distribution Site

So many people lined up to get free groceries outside a school in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday that the site had nothing left to give within 30 minutes.

Cars lined up for blocks and people with carts stood far apart at Kelly Miller Middle School in Ward 7. More than 300 families came looking for help.

D.C. has a number of resources available for people with food needs, including 10 grocery distribution sites that hand out bags on a first come, first served basis.

If you’re unable to get food and essential items any other way, D.C. has a hotline you can call for help: 1-888-349-8323. Also, you can visit coronavirus.dc.gov/gethelp. Go here to see the locations and schedules of the 10 grocery distribution sites.

Maryland license plates were spotted at the pickup site in Northeast D.C. Officials did not check drivers’ IDs.

Additionally, the District announced more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday than on any other day of the crisis thus far. Fifteen more people died, including a 31-year-old man. The man, whose name was not released, is the youngest person to die of the virus in the District.

Two of the deaths were categorized as community deaths, meaning the victims had not been tested and did not die in hospitals.