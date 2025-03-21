Fredericksburg schools close amid search for teen wanted for trespassing

All Fredericksburg City Public Schools are closed Friday as authorities search for a missing 16-year-old boy accused of trespassing at a high school.

The Virginia school district announced the closure of all schools early Friday, citing “safety and security reasons based on information we received late last night and early this morning.” Officials told students and staff not to report to schools.

Fredericksburg police said officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy from Fairfax County, Safar Fasihullah. He was seen trespassing at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg and then fled school grounds, police said. Officers looked for him but didn’t find him.

“We believe there are potential safety and security concerns with this individual’s mental state. In an abundance of caution, Fredericksburg City Public Schools were closed,” police said in a statement.

Fasihullah is wanted for trespassing on school property.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children lists Fasihullah as missing from Fairfax County since Monday, March 17.

Increased patrols of schools by sheriff’s deputies are underway.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said it is “aware of the threats against the City of Fredericksburg Public Schools.” No threats were made against nearby Spotsylvania County Public Schools, the office said.

Anyone who sees anything out of the ordinary is asked to contact the county sheriff’s office or city police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.