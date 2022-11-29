Frederick Deputies Shoot, Kill Suspect in Fatal Double Stabbing: Officials

Frederick County, Maryland, deputies shot and killed an armed suspect Tuesday who is accused of stabbing two family members, including one who died, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to the 5800 block of Haller Place about 2:12 a.m. for reports of a stabbing, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Deputies and emergency medical responders found two victims and began working to save their lives, authorities said.

Three other deputies encountered an armed suspect and shot them, authorities said. The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. Information about their identity or relationship to the victims wasn’t immediately released.

No deputies were reported injured.

The sheriff’s office described the victims as family members.

One victim was taken to a local hospital, then pronounced dead, authorities said.

The second victim was taken by helicopter to a trauma center in Baltimore and is in stable condition, authorities said.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

Law enforcement has shut down roads in the area.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigative Division will investigate the deputy-involved shooting with assistance from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.

The Independent Investigations Division is tasked with independently investigating police shootings in Maryland.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.