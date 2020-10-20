Frederick County Parents, Students Call for Return to In-Person Learning

Some parents and students in Frederick County, Maryland, say they are fed up with virtual learning are urging leaders to allow in-person instruction.

A hybrid learning plan that would have brought some younger students back to the classroom failed to pass before the county's board of education earlier this month. Three board members in favor of the plan say it was vetted for months, however, the four board members who opposed the plan said they didn't have the necessary assurances that it could be done safely.

Parents and students protested their decision Tuesday.

“I understand there are risks, there are, but I think, you know, it’s my child it should be my choice,” one mother said.

“We are in a charter school in Frederick, Montessori, and Montessori can’t be taught virtually,” parent Nichole Blinkhorn said.

"People who are in-person learners are struggling very bad being online because they can't control it," high school student Bailey Himbs said.

But some board of education members said the hybrid plan was asking too much of teachers, who would be required to do virtual instruction and in-person instruction simultaneously for some classes.

"Sometimes I need the teacher to break down instructions for me. They're not always available on Zoom and stuff because they have their own schedules too," high school student Josh Pratt said.

"A lot of them are straight-A students and now you see their grades are dropping," parent Jason Harrich said.

It's unclear when the board will take up the matter again.