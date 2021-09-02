Maryland First Responders Work Nonstop in Frederick County; Schools Close Thursday

Roads throughout the Frederick County, Maryland, area became impassable Wednesday as what’s left of Tropical Storm Ida surged through the area and kept first responders working nonstop.

Due to the weather, the county’s public schools will close Thursday. Frederick County Public Schools were set to start two hours late, but the school system said it re-evaluated conditions about 7 a.m. Here's more information.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Photos: Remnants of Ida Hit DC Area

Nerve-wracking moments included the rescue of several children and a school bus driver who became stuck in high water in the Thurmont area. Another SUV became stuck as the driver, who managed to get out safely, attempted to cross a flooded bridge on Rosemont Avenue.

Ten children and a driver were stuck on board, Frederick County Public Schools said. News4's Aimee Cho reports.

Millions of gallons of water roared over the spillway in Baker Park in Frederick County — instead of surging through homes in the city. It’s proof that the Carroll Creek containment system, built after devastating flooding in 1976, did its job.

“Very busy night, [so] busy that we actually had to call our midnight shift in early,” Lt. Jason Deater, of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, said. “If you don’t need to travel, just stay indoors.”

Deater made a plea to drivers, as many roads will remain flooded and even more dangerous during the overnight hours.

“If you do have to go out and travel, and if there’s water across the roadway, just turn around,” he said. “If you see lines down or a tree down, again, turn around because they could have dangers in them, especially downed power lines.”