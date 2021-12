A firefighter in Frederick County, Maryland, has died of COVID-19, the fire department said Thursday morning.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of BC Chris Morlan this morning from complications of COVID-19. Please keep BC Morlan’s family and our Division in your thoughts and prayers," the department posted on Twitter.

Morlan's family is requesting privacy, the department said. More information was not provided.