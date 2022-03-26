Frederick County Deputy Shoots Man Violating Protective Order: Officials

A Frederick County sheriff’s deputy shot and injured a man Friday night after he allegedly assaulted law enforcement officials trying to enforce a protective warrant, authorities said.

Jacob Christian Wilford, 22, of Knoxville, Maryland, is expected to survive and face criminal charges, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies served Wilford a domestic violence-related protective warrant on Friday evening, the sheriff’s office said. It barred Wilford from a property in the 300 block of East Mountain Road in Knoxville.

About 11:15 p.m., someone called police and reported Wilford was at that property, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wilford was found hiding behind a shed at the property. When deputies ordered Wilford to come out, he threw a projectile at deputies, officials said.

One deputy fired and hit Wilford in the arm, officials said. Other deputies gave first aid, then Frederick County Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital in Baltimore, officials said.

One deputy had a body camera activated but officials said they didn’t plan to release footage at this time.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation was ongoing early Saturday morning.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.