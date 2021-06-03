Frager's Hardware Employee Shot to Death on Memorial Day

Someone killed a beloved Frager’s Hardware employee at an apartment in Southeast D.C. Monday, police said.

Frank Winchester was killed in the shooting in the 1400 block of L Street SE.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I’m deeply saddened,” Frager’s manager Tytilayo Green said. “Like, I’m still in shock.”

Winchester delivered tools and big items from the store on Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast for more than a decade.

“Still in shock mode that we lost someone that we had on our team for 12 years,” Green said.

Winchester also helped in the aisles. If he saw something out of the ordinary, he’d fix it.

“He was deeply loved throughout the community,” Green said.

“He was a good man,” said Shamara Baylor, Winchester’s partner and mother of his 2-year-old son Cartier. “He worked and came home to us every night.”

“He means everything to us, and now we have to go on without him because someone took him selfishly from us,” Baylor said.

Frager’s Hardware started a memorial fund for Winchester’s family. To donate, go to Frager’s Hardware on Capitol Hill.

His family is planning a candlelight vigil in the 1400 block of L Street SE Friday at 7:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made. Police urge anyone with information about this homicide to give them a call.