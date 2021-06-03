Frank Winchester

Frager's Hardware Employee Shot to Death on Memorial Day

By Shomari Stone

Frank Winchester

Someone killed a beloved Frager’s Hardware employee at an apartment in Southeast D.C. Monday, police said.

Frank Winchester was killed in the shooting in the 1400 block of L Street SE.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I’m deeply saddened,” Frager’s manager Tytilayo Green said. “Like, I’m still in shock.”

Local

Prince George's Police 2 hours ago

2 Officers Suspended, 3rd on Leave After Shooting of Dog: Prince George's Police

Asian American LGBTQ 2 hours ago

Groups Come Together to Create Safe Spaces for Asian American LGBTQ Community

Winchester delivered tools and big items from the store on Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast for more than a decade.

“Still in shock mode that we lost someone that we had on our team for 12 years,” Green said.

Winchester also helped in the aisles. If he saw something out of the ordinary, he’d fix it.

“He was deeply loved throughout the community,” Green said.

“He was a good man,” said Shamara Baylor, Winchester’s partner and mother of his 2-year-old son Cartier. “He worked and came home to us every night.”

“He means everything to us, and now we have to go on without him because someone took him selfishly from us,” Baylor said.

Frager’s Hardware started a memorial fund for Winchester’s family. To donate, go to Frager’s Hardware on Capitol Hill.

His family is planning a candlelight vigil in the 1400 block of L Street SE Friday at 7:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made. Police urge anyone with information about this homicide to give them a call.

This article tagged under:

Frank Winchester
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us