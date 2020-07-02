Fourth of July Weekend Forecast: Hot With Low Rain Chances in the DC Area

Fourth of July weekend in the D.C. area is about to begin with hot, sunny weather.

Thursday will have plenty of sunshine and high temperatures are expected to hit the upper 80s to 90°. If we hit 90°, the region's heatwave will have reached a seventh day.

On Friday, it will be very hot as temperatures climb as high as 96°. One bit of relief on the hottest day of the weekend: It won't be too humid. There's almost no chance for rain.

Amid the summer heat, there's a small chance for storms on Saturday and Sunday, with rain chances sitting at 20% and 30%, respectively.

The sun is expected to be out on Saturday morning, then more clouds will move in during the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.

July 4th Fireworks Celebrations in the DMV

Fireworks displays and cancellations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Fireworks shows could be hard to see from some angles because conditions may be right for a phenomenon called temperature inversion. That is when a layer of warm air in the atmosphere hangs over cooler air on the ground, trapping smoke from fireworks shows.

That made it tricky to see D.C.'s major display in 2016 and 2019. This year, a light northeast wind is expected, meaning Northern Virginia and areas south of the National Mall would be less impacted.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper explains the weather behind the smoky fireworks display Thursday night.

Sunday is forecast to be mostly cloudy, but still humid and hot with highs around 85-90°. Afternoon thunderstorms are expected for some in the D.C. area.

If you will be spending much time outside, remember to stay hydrated with water and to be generous with the sunscreen.

Next week looks like typical D.C. weather in July. Hot, humid, highs in the low 90s and a risk of afternoon storms just about every day.

Stay with Storm Team4 and download the NBC Washington app for the latest weather alerts