Protests End Without Military on DC Streets, Despite Trump’s Statements, Mayor Says

Protesters who took refuge in a stranger's home after a confrontation with police streamed onto the streets of Northwest Washington, D.C., minutes after a curfew was lifted early Tuesday as primary election day arrived.

Monday brought the fourth night of anti-police brutality and anti-racism demonstrations fueled by outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. President Donald Trump said he would send "thousands and thousands of heavily armed" forces to the city, but D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said that no soldiers were seen in the local streets.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had put the city under a curfew from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Another curfew will be in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Local officers arrested an unknown number of people for violating the curfew.

Protesters told News4 that officers pursued dozens of people, "corralled" them onto a street and deployed pepper spray. A stranger nearby opened their Swann Street home to some of those protesters.

Military Doesn't Respond to D.C. Protests, Despite President Trump's Statements

President Donald Trump's claim that "thousands and thousands of heavily armed" military and law enforcement would be sent to protect Washington. D.C, as the curfew began didn't materialize in the city, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Tuesday morning.

President Donald Trump surged the nation's governors to "dominate" their cities and states and claimed that the District was going to see strong action.

"We're doing it in Washington. In D.C., you're going to see something people haven't seen before," he said in a recording of the phone call released by the Washington Post.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said that after the call, the city had a "flurry of activity" to ensure D.C. officers policed local streets and federal entities focused on federal lands, which include the White House grounds and National Mall.

"We pushed back very hard on them, trying to encroach on the home rule of Washington, D.C.," Bowser said.

Federal forces did use tear gas and force on largely peaceful protesters to get them away from St. John's Church shortly before curfew started. President Trump then went to the church and held a Bible for a photo op.

Bowser called that move "shameful" in a tweet, saying federal police used munitions on the peaceful protesters without provocation. She said the aggression made it harder for D.C. police to do their job.

Bowser said Tuesday on "Morning Joe" that large numbers of military forces weren't seen on local streets in the District overnight. Federal police agencies largely policed federal properties, Bowser said.

“We haven’t seen any military, active duty military, in the District overnight," she said. "While they said they would bring in the military, we haven’t seen the military."

“Bringing in the active-duty military against Americans for any reason is inappropriate," she said.

Federal officers including DEA agents, Park Police and FBI agents did carry out policing activities during several days of protests, Bowser said. D.C.'s National Guard was also called in to help.

A military-style helicopter hovered low at one point near the D.C. Superior Court, startling some protesters. The helicopter appeared to use the downdraft to shoo away people.

New: military Blackhawk helicopters seem to be using downdraft in attempt to disperse protestors walking peacefully near DC Superior Court. Seeing arrests that appear to be for curfew violations ⁦@nbcwashington⁩ pic.twitter.com/Rfh2wDeTmN — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) June 2, 2020

Primary Voters Exempted From 7 p.m. Curfew

D.C. is holding primary elections on Tuesday, complicated by the double whammy of a global pandemic and unrest at home.

Polls will stay open until 8 p.m., one hour after the curfew is set to take effect. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says voters will be exempt from the curfew.

The District has opened twenty voting centers and previously urged residents to vote by mail, a change due to coronavirus. Typically there are 144 voting centers in the city.

Protesters Who Sheltered in Stranger's Home Head Home

Minutes after the citywide curfew expired at 6 a.m., protesters who had sheltered in a stranger's Northwest D.C. home after confrontations with police streamed onto the street and applauded those who helped them.

Witnesses said that demonstrators were "corralled" by police officers apparently trying to enforce the curfew.

Rahul Dubey told News4 that he opened his doors after seeing protesters "absolutely decimated and beaten on the steps of my house."