Four Teens Arrested in Carjacking Offenses in Northwest DC

Four teenagers were arrested and charged in connection to an armed carjacking in Tenleytown and an attempted armed carjacking in Van Ness Thursday, D.C. police said.

The first crime happened around 11:20 a.m. Thursday in the area of Chesapeake Street and Belt Road, according to police.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The victim said two carjackers approached while he was sitting in his vehicle and displayed guns tucked in their waistbands. After the victim got out, he said one of the carjackers along with a third suspect took his car.

About 40 minutes later, police were called to the 2900 block of Van Ness Street NW.

The victim in that incident said two people approached him while he was in his vehicle and asked for directions to CVS. One of the suspects then allegedly reached into his car and tried to unlock the door, so the driver rolled up his window and drove away.

The victim said that “as he was driving away, one of the subjects struck his window with the butt end of a black handgun.”

Those two suspects then joined two other people standing nearby, and the victim watched the four of them flee on foot.

D.C. police stopped the teens in the 4100 block of Linnean Street NW, arrested them and recovered three black airsoft glock BB guns during their investigation.

A 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl from Northwest D.C. were charged with armed carjacking and possession of a BB gun.

A 16-year-old boy from Northwest was charged with armed carjacking. A 16-year-old boy from Southwest was charged with possession of a BB gun.