Four Shot, Including Two Teens, in Seat Pleasant

Four people, including two minors, were injured in what police called a "shootout" in Seat Pleasant Saturday.

Two men and two teenagers, between 14 and 15 years old, were shot just before 3 p.m. in the 6300 block of Central Avenue in the Addison Plaza Shopping Center, according to Seat Pleasant Police.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body who was later transported to the hospital, Deputy Chief DT Harris said.

LIVE UPDATE: Central Avenue Multi-victim Shooting https://t.co/JGr2CCDVEQ — Seat Pleasant Police (@SPPDNews) August 21, 2021

Another victim, a man, was transported from Dix Street NE in the District to the hospital. It is unclear how he traveled to D.C. from the location of the shooting.

The two teens arrived at an area hospital by private transport, police said.

All of the victims are in critical, but stable, condition, police said.

The victims' relationship to one another was not immediately revealed.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.