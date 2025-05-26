Four people shot and wounded off W. Glebe Road in Alexandria

Four people were shot and wounded near an apartment complex off W. Glebe Road in Alexandria early Monday, authorities say.

One female and three males were shot, Alexandria police said. At least two of the shooting victims were taken to a hospital.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Florence Drive at about 3:45 a.m. News4 video shows evidence markers on a sidewalk and a large number of police cars.

A resident told News4 he was asleep when 10 to 15 shots woke him up at about 3:30 a.m.

The shooting may have followed an argument.

“Preliminary information indicates this may have stemmed from a dispute earlier in the evening between the parties,” police said in a brief statement.

No information on a suspect or any arrests was immediately released. Police did not initially say whether the shooting victims are adults.

