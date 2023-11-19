Four people evaluated after tour bus crash on Beltway's Outer Loop

A tour bus crash on the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop blocked lanes and may have left some hurt on Sunday, authorities said.

An SUV rear-ended a tour bus between Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike on Interstate 495 at around 5:45 p.m., Montgomery County Fire and EMS said.

First responders on the scene evaluated at least four people on the tour bus, according to the fire department. All injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.

Some lanes were blocked as a result.

The cause of the crash was not immediately revealed.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.