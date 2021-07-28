Southeast D.C.

Four Hurt in Shooting in Southeast DC

Some street closures were in effect. Drivers were advised to watch for police directions near the scene

By NBC Washington Staff

Four people were hurt Wednesday in a shooting in Southeast D.C., police said.

Three men and one woman were hurt in a shooting near the 3400 block of 22nd Street SE just after 5:30 p.m., though the extent of their injuries was not immediately known. All were conscious and breathing, D.C. police said.

One of the men walked themselves into a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

