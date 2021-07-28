Four Hurt in Shooting in Southeast DC

Four people were hurt Wednesday in a shooting in Southeast D.C., police said.

Three men and one woman were hurt in a shooting near the 3400 block of 22nd Street SE just after 5:30 p.m., though the extent of their injuries was not immediately known. All were conscious and breathing, D.C. police said.

FYI: Police Investigation ⛔️ 3400 – 3600 Blocks of 22nd St, SE btw Savannah St and Southern Ave, SE [Both Directions]

🚗 Watch for MPD directions – Street Closures are subject to change

DCFEMS on the scene — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) July 28, 2021

One of the men walked themselves into a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Some street closures were in effect. Drivers were advised to watch for police directions near the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.