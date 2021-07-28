Four Hurt in Shooting in Southeast DC

Four people were hurt Wednesday in a shooting in Southeast D.C., police said.
Three men and one woman were hurt in a shooting near the 3400 block of 22nd Street SE just after 5:30 p.m., though the extent of their injuries was not immediately known. All were conscious and breathing, D.C. police said.
One of the men walked themselves into a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.
Some street closures were in effect. Drivers were advised to watch for police directions near the scene.
