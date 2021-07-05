Delaware

Foundation Pays Off Mortgage for Family of Fallen Officer

By Associated Press and Associated Press

Shutterstock

A charitable organization has paid off the mortgage on the home of a late Delaware State Police corporal who was fatally shot in the line of duty.

The mortgage on the home of Cpl. Stephen Ballard was one of 19 the Tunnel to Towers Foundation satisfied this year in observance of Independence Day, Delaware State News reported.

Ballard, 32, was shot and killed April 26, 2017, when he approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot. He left behind his wife, Louise Ballard, and their daughter.

“It is such a tremendous blessing that cannot be put into words,” Louise Ballard said. “Thank you is not enough."

The mission of the foundation created to honor a firefighter who died responding to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, is to support veterans, first responders and their families.

