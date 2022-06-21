Fort Washington Student Brings Loaded Gun to Middle School

A 13-year-old student at Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School in Fort Washington was taken in by Prince George's Police Department after bringing a loaded ghost gun to school on Tuesday, police said.

Several students observed a student showing a gun around the school. One of the students then reported it, according to officials.

Police say they found the gun in the 13-year-old's waistband. No one was injured, officials said.

Charges are pending.

Since the start of the school year, ten guns have been recovered in Prince George's County public schools. Three of them were ghost guns.

A law banning ghost guns went into effect June in Maryland.

The middle school went on lockdown while the investigation was happening, and police maintained a presence here for much of the school day.