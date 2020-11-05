Fort Hood Soldier Facing Murder Charge in 2019 Death of Woman

A Fort Hood soldier has been arrested in the death of a woman at a Texas hotel last year, authorities said Wednesday.

Cory Grafton, 20, an active-duty soldier assigned to the Texas base, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the death of Chelsea Lynell Cheatham, a 32-year-old who was found not breathing at a Days Inn in June 2019, officials said. Her death has later ruled a homicide, NBC News reports.

The Texas Rangers, which received a grant for DNA testing last year, approached police with the possibility of using the testing in the year-old case. Police had also gotten a statement from one of Grafton's co-workers who said he had confessed to the killing, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Grafton was being held in lieu of $1 million bail Wednesday night, according to online jail records. It was not clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

