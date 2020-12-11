Fort Belvoir Worker Charged with Filming Men, Boys in Restroom

A Woodbridge, Virginia, man is charged with making secret video recordings of several people, including minors, in the men’s restroom of the food court at the Fort Belvoir Army installation in Virginia.

According to charging documents, Christian Yanez recorded images of naked body parts of people using the men’s room in December 2019 and January 2020, without the knowledge or consent of the victims. Yanez worked for a food service vendor in the food court until February, according to a spokeswoman for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.

Yanez’s attorney declined requests for comment.

He faces 14 federal criminal charges, including voyeurism. Charging documents do not specify how Yanez allegedly recorded the images of the men and boys, other than specifying Yanez allegedly used a cellphone to produce the images. Court filings from federal prosecutors in Alexandria said the victims were “clad in undergarments” and “in a state of undress so as to expose genitals” in the images.

At least two of the victims were minors, under the age of 18, according to court filings.

A spokesman for Fort Belvoir said, “As a matter of policy, the Fort Belvoir Garrison doesn't discuss security procedures and tactics. However, security measures and procedures are reviewed and upgraded as a matter of routine and when circumstances warrant such a review as this one. The Garrison takes very seriously its responsivity to safeguard those who live, work, and visit the installation.”

Yanez is scheduled to go on trial on the charges in March. A court released him on bond until his trial.