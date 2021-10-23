Former Washington Wizards star John Wall is selling his estate in Potomac, Maryland, which comes complete with an indoor basketball court.

Wall was traded to the Rockets after 10 years playing for Washington.

Nearly a year later, his mansion is on the market for $4,250,000, Washington Fine Properties says.

The 17,000-square-foot home sits on 2 acres of private property that includes a manicured garden, hot tub, pool, outdoor bar and kitchen.

In addition to the half-basketball court and home gym, there’s a theater with custom leather seating.

The home, at 8929 Harvest Square, has seven bedrooms and nine full bathrooms, according to the listing by agent Lisa Stransky.

The price tag is less than what the home was sold for in 2013, $4.9 million, according to property records.