Former Washington Redskins Coach Joe Bugel Dies at Age 80

Joe Bugel, former Washington Redskins coach, has died Sunday at the age of 80.

Bugel, who was with the team for two Super Bowl victories, is celebrated as one of the greatest offensive line coaches in NFL history. He coached a grand total of 32 seasons with the NFL.

Bugel is also known as the architect of the "Hogs" offensive line, including linemen Russ Grimm, Joe Jacoby, Mark May, Jeff Bostic and George Starke.

“Joe was a larger than life figure and a true legend of his profession," said Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder in a statement released by the team.

"He exemplified what it meant to be a Redskin with his character and ability to connect with his players along with a work ethic that was unmatched.”

Bugel was the Washington Redskin's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 1981-82. Bugel became the assistant head coach from 1983-89 following the team's Super Bowl victory in 1983.

During his tenure with the Redskins, Bugel brought the team to a then-NFL record 541 points in 1983, four 1,000-yard rushers, one 4,000-yard passer and nine 1,000-yard receivers. The team went on to win another Super Bowl in 1988.

Bugel later joined the then-Phoenix Cardinals as head coach from 1990-95. From 1995-97 he worked as assistant head coach, and later head coach, for the Oakland Raiders. Bugel also coached the offensive line for the San Diego Chargers from 1998-2001.

From 2004-08 Bugel returned to the Redskins for a second stint, this time working as assistant head coach.

“Joe had an incredible passion for the game of football. He came to work every day with such great excitement and his players had tremendous respect for him,” said former Washington Redskins Head Coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs.

Bugel, who was a high school football star in his native Pittsburg, was born on March 10, 1940. Bugel is survived by his wife, Brenda, and daughters: Angie and Jennifer. His daughter, Holly Bugel passed away in 2008.