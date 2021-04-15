Surgery

Former Vice President Pence Recovering From Surgery, Has Pacemaker

By NBC Washington Staff

Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence is recovering from surgery he had Wednesday and now has a pacemaker, his office announced. 

Pence “experienced symptoms associated with a slow heart rate” over the past two weeks and had surgery Wednesday at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Virginia, his office said in statement Thursday afternoon. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute,” Pence said in the statement. “[…] My family has been truly blessed by the work of these dedicated healthcare professionals.” 

Local

DCA 3 mins ago

Goodbye, Gate 35X; Hello, New Concourse at DCA Airport

coronavirus DMV Daily Update 4 hours ago

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 15

Stay with NBC for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

SurgeryMike PenceHeart Surgerypacemaker
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us