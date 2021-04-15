Former Vice President Pence Recovering From Surgery, Has Pacemaker

Former Vice President Mike Pence is recovering from surgery he had Wednesday and now has a pacemaker, his office announced.

Pence “experienced symptoms associated with a slow heart rate” over the past two weeks and had surgery Wednesday at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Virginia, his office said in statement Thursday afternoon.

“I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute,” Pence said in the statement. “[…] My family has been truly blessed by the work of these dedicated healthcare professionals.”

