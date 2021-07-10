Former UVA Wise Football Player Found Shot in Overturned Car: Police

A former Virginia football player was shot in Washington, D.C., and found dead inside an overturned car, police said.

Muntsier Sharfi, of Bristow, Virginia, was found dead Thursday. He was 24, D.C. police said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to an overturned vehicle in the 3300 block of Southern Avenue, along the D.C.-Maryland line, about 9 p.m., police said.

Sharfi was in the car with gunshot wounds, police said.

Emergency medical responders found no signs of life and Sharfi’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said.

Detectives say the homicide occurred on the 3300 Block of Erie Street, a few blocks away from where the car was found, police said.

It’s unclear how the car overturned.

Highland Cavalier Athletes said Sharfi was a student and athlete at the University of Virginia at Wise who had graduated with a degree in information management in 2020.

“Muntsier will be forever remembered for his smile and the smile he put on the faces of so many,” the athletics department said.

Sharfi’s killing is the 99th recorded homicide this year in the District.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the killing.