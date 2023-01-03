Former US Diplomat's Daughter Convicted of Murder

The daughter of a former U.S. diplomat was found guilty of second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing in Montgomery County, Maryland.

A jury convicted 29-year-old Sophia Negroponte for stabbing 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen at a Rockville apartment in February 2020.

“Yousuf was a kind and gentle soul, a loving person who brought our family and his many friends great joy in his 24 years of life,” said Dr. Zeba Rasmussen, the victim’s mother. “We will carry him with us forever.”

Negroponte is the daughter of former Deputy Secretary of State John Negroponte.

She faces a maximum of 40 years in prison when she is sentenced in March.