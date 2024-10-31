Former University Park mayor arrested without bond on child porn charges

The former mayor of the Town of University Park is being held without bond after being arrested Wednesday on 28 counts related to the possession and distribution of child sex abuse material, officials said.

Joel Biermann, 46, was arrested on Monday as a result of an FBI search warrant at his home. FBI officials seized at least 45,000 images of child sex abuse material.

He was then held without bond on 22 misdemeanor charges and six felony charges.

"The allegations and evidence seized during the execution of the search warrant are both repugnant and extremely disturbing," a statement from Prince George's County's Office of the State's Attorney said. "Additionally, they serve as proof that he is a continued danger to the community."

In Wednesday's bond hearing, the Assistant State’s Attorney, Nina Newman argued that he posed a "serious threat" to the public and that his "weapon of choice" was the Internet.

Biermann served on the town council from 2020-2022 and was mayor from June 2022-2024.