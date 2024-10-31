Prince George's County

Former University Park mayor arrested without bond on child porn charges

Joel Biermann was arrested as a result of an FBI search warrant.

By Taylor Edwards

NBC Universal, Inc.

The former mayor of the Town of University Park is being held without bond after being arrested Wednesday on 28 counts related to the possession and distribution of child sex abuse material, officials said.

Joel Biermann, 46, was arrested on Monday as a result of an FBI search warrant at his home. FBI officials seized at least 45,000 images of child sex abuse material.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

He was then held without bond on 22 misdemeanor charges and six felony charges.

Virginia 6 hours ago

Troopers shoot and kill suspect after I-95 chase in Virginia

Prince George's County 18 hours ago

$200 on Ubers, missed classes: Late school buses plague Prince George's family

"The allegations and evidence seized during the execution of the search warrant are both repugnant and extremely disturbing," a statement from Prince George's County's Office of the State's Attorney said. "Additionally, they serve as proof that he is a continued danger to the community."

In Wednesday's bond hearing, the Assistant State’s Attorney, Nina Newman argued that he posed a "serious threat" to the public and that his "weapon of choice" was the Internet.

Biermann served on the town council from 2020-2022 and was mayor from June 2022-2024.

This article tagged under:

Prince George's CountyMaryland
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us