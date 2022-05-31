Former Terps Eric Ayala, Darryl Morsell Headline Wizards' First Pre-Draft Workout

Ex-Terps Ayala, Morsell headline Wizards' first pre-draft workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Wizards announced on Tuesday the six players who will participate in Wednesday's pre-draft workout, the team's first of the year. All six players participating have ties to the local area.

A pair of former University of Maryland guards, Eric Ayala and Darryl Morsell, headline the group. Ayala just finished his true senior season with the Terrapins, while Morsell spent his extra year of eligibility as a graduate student at Marquette. Ayala and Morsell played three seasons together for the Terrapins, highlighted by a Big Ten regular-season championship in 2020.

The four other players the Wizards will work out on Wednesday are: Florida's Anthony Duruji, Richmond's Grant Golden, Utah State's Brandon Horvath and George Mason's D'Shawn Schwartz.

Duruji, who just completed his senior season with the Gators, is originally from Maryland and attended St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac. Duruji's college career began at Louisiana Tech, where he played two seasons before transferring to Florida. Duruji started 35 games for Florida over the past two seasons and is best known for his athleticism and defense.

Golden, 24, just finished his sixth season at Richmond. The 6-foot-10 forward started all 37 games for the Spiders in 2021-22, averaging 13.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Horvath, who just turned 23 in April, spent his first four seasons at UMBC in Baltimore before transferring to Utah State for his final year. The guard started all 34 games for the Aggies and finished with a career-high 13.9 points per game.

Rounding out the group is Schwartz, who played his fifth and final season at George Mason after four years at Colorado. Schwartz started all 30 games for the Patriots and averaged a career-best 15.5 points per game, the second-most on the team.

None of these players are projected to be first-round picks, so it's likely this workout is more so the Wizards doing their due diligence on local talent that could be available when the team picks 56th overall late in the second round.