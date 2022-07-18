4 your home

Former Teachers Design Custom Playrooms to Inspire Purposeful Play

grOH! Playrooms aims to create the play spaces of families' dreams. Here's what they said they're looking to achieve

By Erika Gonzalez, News4 Anchor/Reporter, Patricia Fantis, Teneille Gibson and Allison Hageman

Two former teacher now design whimsical rooms that inspire children's playtime.

grOH! Playrooms was founded by Jodi Arellano and Anne Gillyard. Their creations are meant to encourage play, spark imagination and build problem-solving skills. They include features including toy shelves, eye-catching colors and playhouses.

Here's a look:

“grOH! was really born because we saw this gap between kids who play and have an environment, not just an environment that invites that play, but like the social-emotional environment that comes with play,” Gillyard said.

A recent design includes a rock-climbing wall, a stage with curtains, a fun floral mural and a book display. The playroom is kid-approved, and the kids of the house said they wanted to spend the whole day there.

grOH! Playrooms are getting local and national attention. To see more unique and colorful spaces, you can follow them on Instagram @grohplayrooms.

