Former Teacher Wins Lawsuit Against Loudoun County Sheriff

A former Loudoun County teacher has won a massive lawsuit against the Loudoun County Sheriff and one of his deputies.

In 2018, Kim Winters was charged for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old former student, in her home while she was in a custodial and supervisory relationship.

Just a few months later, in February 2019, the charges were dropped after the Commonwealth Attorney’s office determined the allegations could not be corroborated. But Winter’s attorney, Thomas Plofchan, says the damage had already been done, saying her reputation was ruined and she lost her job.

Winters sued Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman and Deputy Peter Roque for malicious prosecution and a jury awarded Winters five million dollars in damages – a portion of which is 350 thousand in punitive damages, the most possible under Virginia law.

"Law enforcement yields great power, they also have great responsibility," said Plofchan. "Reckless charges can ruin lives and it can destroy reputations, this is an opportunity for Kim Winters to get her life back."

After a five day trial, it took the jury just two hours to return the verdict in favor of Winters.

In a press release, Plofchan detailed how the the deputy disregarded many inconsistencies in the teenager’s story including failing to subpoena the cell carrier records of the teen, his mother or Winters. The deputy also brought charges without interviewing any of the teen’s friends to verify his allegations & never interviewed Winters or her family to look for an alibi or determine whether the teen’s claims could be credible.

At trial, Winters told jurors about the impact of the arrest.

"I lost all of my friends. I lost my career. No one would hire me. My life has been ruined. Flat-out ruined. Roque labelled me as a pedophile."

Her attorney writes in a press release, "The jury’s verdict vindicates Kim Winters, a wrongfully accused teacher."

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request for comment with a written statement reading: As an appeal and further litigation is anticipated, it would be inappropriate for the LCSO to make any comments at this time.