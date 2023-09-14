Former Pentagon police officer pleads guilty to murder

A former Pentagon police officer pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for shooting two men he believed were breaking into cars in his condo parking lot in 2021.

In a 911 call, Michael Thomas said he and two friends went to Takoma Overlook Condominiums in Takoma Park, Maryland, to steal tools.

David Dixon, who lived at the building, confronted them. Surveillance video shows him pulling his car around to block theirs.

Thomas put the car in reverse to drive away. Dixon got out of his car and pointed his gun and flashlight at the victims’ car.

After the car drove past him, Dixon opened fire from behind it, killing James Johnson and Dominique Williams.

“The police shot at us,” Thomas frantically told 911. “He killed both of my friends. They’re in the car dead.”

“I’m scared for my (expletive) life,” he told 911. “’Cause (expletive) tried to kill me, too.”

Dixon’s trial in February ended with a hung jury and was declared a mistrial.

On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree assault.

“This was outrageous conduct. It was unlawful conduct. It was murder,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said. “He was not supposed to use his Pentagon-issued service revolver for personal reasons.”

Dixon faces up to 30 years in prison at sentencing in November.

“We’re relieved that Mr. Dixon has accepted responsibility for his actions,” said Johnson’s cousin Marcus Kornegay. “And now we’re prayerful, and will remain prayerful, that the Montgomery County justice system will handle his sentencing justly and appropriately.”

Dixon also is charged with two counts of assault for a previous incident at his condo building where he allegedly pulled a long gun on a homeless woman in the lobby. The state’s attorney’s office says it won’t try that case but will present it as a factor during sentencing.