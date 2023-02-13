Former Pentagon Police Officer on Trial for Murder

A former Pentagon police officer is on trial for murder, accused of shooting two suspected car burglars.

In the early morning hours of April 7, 2021, Dominique Williams, James Johnson and a third man were breaking into cars when they encountered David Dixon, who was off duty and out of uniform. Court testimony revealed the men were stealing radios and tools and had just broken into a van in a Takoma Park parking lot when Dixon caught them in the act.

During opening statements Monday, Assistant State’s Attorney George Sims told the jury, “He cornered, pursued and murdered two men – shot in the back driving away. He was not going to let them get away and appointed himself a one-man vigilante that morning.”

Sims repeatedly told the jury Dixon fired as the men were driving away and both were hit in the back. The driver, Michael Thomas, was not hit.

Sims played a surveillance video showing Thomas reversing in his Lexus away from Dixon. Then Dixon is seen running through the parking lot with a flashlight in his hand. He has a gun that can’t be seen in the video. Thomas then turns the car and drives away from Dixon to get out of the lot, and that’s when the muzzle flashes.

Dixon’s defense attorney told the jury, “He observed a crime that morning. Do we want people like him to walk away from crime?”

“Did he draw his weapon because he is a vigilante or did he draw to protect himself because it was three to one?” his lawyer asked.

Thomas took the stand, telling the jury, “He blocked me from driving forward and so I put it in reverse. My intention was to get away, get out. I did not see (Dixon) until I turned back.”

He testified he did not try to strike Dixon with the car.

The jury also was told Dixon will take the stand in his own defense.