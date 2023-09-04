Former Maryland official accused of soliciting sex from agent posing as 13-year-old girl

A former Maryland official was arrested last week and accused of sexual solicitation of a minor in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.

The suspect, 65-year-old Luis Esteban Borunda, served as Maryland Deputy Secretary of State for eight years under Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration.

Investigators said Borunda began chatting online with a special agent with the Fort Meade Army Criminal Investigation Office two weeks ago, thinking the agent was a 13-year-old girl.

He allegedly sent a doctored photo of himself to the agent and said he wanted to meet at a spot in Anne Arundel County on Aug. 30.

It was there where Borunda was met by police and taken into custody.

The suspect is a very visible figure in the Hispanic community, attending conferences and events around the DMV. He co-founded U.S. Hispanic Youth Entrepreneur Education, an organization that helps high school students get ready for their careers.

An online bio says he is a father of six and has been married since 1984.

Borunda faces a charge of sexual solicitation of a minor.

Maryland State Police are investigating the possibility of other victims. They urge anyone who may have had contact with Borunda to reach out.