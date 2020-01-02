Former Maryland Middle School Employee Accused of Soliciting 14-Year-Old for Sex

A 61-year-old former middle school employee is accused of soliciting a 14-year-old girl for sex, Montgomery County police said.

The girl and her mother were leaving the Salvation Army in Gaithersburg, Maryland, in March or April when Miguel Angel De Jesus Navarro of Germantown offered them a ride home, police said.

The mother accepted, and when Navarro dropped them off, he asked the girl how old she was and got her phone number before he left, police said.

Navarro called the girl that evening and offered her money for sex, police said. She told him she was 14 and to leave her alone.

Navarro texted the girl for months, requesting inappropriate photos and sex, police said.

Navarro was reported to police in November and arrested Monday. He is charged with sexual solicitation of a minor, attempted sex trafficking of a minor and the solicitation of a minor for child pornography. He is being held without bond.

Prince George’s County Public Schools said Navarro worked at Nicholas Orem Middle School from August 2017 to June 2019 when he resigned. There were no reports of misconduct by Navarro.