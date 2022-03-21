obituary

Former Maryland Legislator, NAACP Leader Dies at 81

The Rev. Burns relocated to Baltimore in 1979 to serve as the NAACP’s first regional director, serving Maryland, Washington, and Virginia

By Associated Press

Rep. Emmett Burns, D-Baltimore County, tidies up his desk after the first day of the 2014 Maryland legislative session in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2014.
Patrick Semansky/AP

The Rev. Emmett C. Burns Jr., a civil rights leader in Maryland who also served in the General Assembly for 20 years, has died at age 81.

Del. Benjamin Brooks Sr., who succeeded Burns in the legislature, told The Baltimore Sun that Burns died Thursday at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore from complications of a fall.

Burns joined the House of Delegates in 1995, becoming the first African American elected to statewide government office from Baltimore County, the newspaper reported.

While a legislator, Burns led a successful campaign to name the Baltimore/Washington International Airport for Thurgood Marshall, the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Burns “was very instrumental and strong leader in the community,” Brooks said. “He was a man of morals, values, ethics and integrity. We are going to sorely miss him.”

A native of Jackson, Mississippi, Burns got involved in civil rights work at a young age. His son, the Rev. Engel Burns, said his father grew up several blocks away from where civil rights leader Medgar Evers maintained an office.

After serving in several ministerial positions, the elder Burns in 1971 became director of the Mississippi State Conference of the NAACP, where he led protests against segregation and filed lawsuits seeking equal city services for Black and white people. He relocated in Baltimore in 1979 to become an NAACP regional director for Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Local

Washington DC 16 mins ago

Body Found in DC's Dumbarton Oaks Park: Police

College Basketball 3 hours ago

Maryland Hires Seton Hall's Kevin Willard as New Men's Basketball Coach

The Rev. Burns relocated to Baltimore in 1979 to serve as the NAACP’s first regional director, serving Maryland, Washington, and Virginia. He and his wife started Rising Sun First Baptist Church in 1983, and he retired from the NAACP 10 years later.

Survivors include his wife, the former Earlene Poe, along with three sons and five grandchildren.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

obituarycivil rightsNAACP
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us