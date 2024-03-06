Former HRA volunteers claim they were let go after raising concerns about shelter conditions

Former volunteers of Human Rescue Alliance in Washington, D.C., say they were let go after raising concerns about inhumane living conditions at shelters, and they claim they are being retaliated against.

A woman who says she's a former HRA sent News4 video that she says was shot inside the organization’s New York Avenue shelter in September and is an example of dogs living in kennels with their waste. Another video, which the same woman says was shot in October at the same location, shows another animal living in similar conditions.

In an October letter to the HRA Board of Directors, former volunteers reported "animals in both D.C. facilities" in "inhumane living conditions" leading to "physical and mental deterioration." They added the "euthanasia rate for kittens aged 4 months and under in 2023 has doubled," saying those kittens are "now routinely euthanized for easily treatable medical conditions."

Former volunteer Bianca Faccio said the conditions include "a cold or an eye infection or diarrhea," which seems extreme to her.

In January, community members and former HRA volunteers testified in a public oversight hearing to the D.C. Council's Committee on Health, addressing HRA's contract with the District.

"Although the contract mandates that HRA treat animals with kindness and respect, I have not seen this treatment for well over a year at the D.C.-owned facility at New York Avenue," resident Katie Lee testified.

Former volunteers say they were notified this week by email they were being let go. They believe speaking out cost them their positions at HRA.

"I think it's definitely retaliation," Faccio said.

"I was giving them free labor and they apparently don't want it — despite the fact that the animals clearly need it — and that's really frustrating," former volunteer Katherine Binney said.

In a statement to News4, HRA said, in part, "HRA’s responsibility extends not only to the welfare of animals, but also to the safety and wellbeing of our dedicated staff and volunteers. We remain committed to fostering an equitable workplace where everyone feels secure, valued, respected – and can thrive.”

The former volunteers say they were never given a reason why they were let go, but HRA offered an explanation to News4, saying the reasons for dismissal broadly included:

Behavior to staff, or other volunteers, that left them feeling bullied, unsafe, disrespected, demeaned, or unable to fully perform or focus on their duties

Violations of organizational policy

Violations of databases/information privacy

Violations of employee confidentiality

Unwillingness to comply with basic organizational protocols

“I think they're scapegoating," Faccio said after hearing those reasons.

She said she became a volunteer to help animals and help her community, and if she can't do that for HRA, she'll find another animal shelter to volunteer with.

HRA’s full statement to News4

As a humane organization, we prioritize the wellbeing and safety of both animals and people.

Here are the broad reasons why individuals are no longer provided the opportunity and privilege to volunteer at HRA. We aren’t attributing any of these reasons to any individual. Each individual situation is unique.

There are other examples as well. We are certain that no nonprofit organization would tolerate these behaviors, and while we attempted to work with all this over time, it became unsustainable, and we drew a line. Our volunteers and staff are expressing a sense of relief that we did so.

HRA’s responsibility extends not only to the welfare of animals, but also to the safety and wellbeing of our dedicated staff and volunteers. We remain committed to fostering an equitable workplace where everyone feels secure, valued, respected – and can thrive.

Volunteers are a valuable asset to HRA, and we look forward to investing our energy into the hundreds of active volunteers who dedicate time to our mission and help us care for tens of thousands of animals each year.