Former Virginia Teacher Sentenced for Secretly Recording Students, Nanny

A former Virginia high school teacher was sentenced Friday to four years and two months behind bars for secretly recording students and his live-in nanny as they undressed.

Raphael Schklowsky pleaded guilty to unlawful filming and possessing child pornography.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In 2019, the Schklowsky family’s live-in nanny told police she found a camera in an air vent in her room.

Police then searched the house and found more than 30 recording devices and thousands of lewd images, including child pornography. Police previously said many of the girls in the videos they found appeared to be students at Herndon High School, where Schklowsky taught drama.

Police said they counted at least 8,000 videos on Schlowsky’s devices.

One of the Herndon High School students in the photos took the stand Friday and told the judge about the trauma she suffered.

She said she had to identify pictures of herself and her friends to police in which their private parts were visible. She also said she had nightmares and was afraid to fall asleep.

“It’s so unfair. I just feel I have no control over this situation," she said.

Defense attorneys say Schklowsky is getting counseling for sex addiction. During the sentencing, Schklowsky cried as he apologized to his victims.

“I feel horrible for what I did. I violated the trust of my students. Not a day goes by where I don’t feel pain and disgust with myself," he said.

When Schklowsky is released, he’ll have to register as a sex offender and continue to get counseling.

The judge also said Schklowsky is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with any children aside from his own and will need supervision to use the internet.