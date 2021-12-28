Former Fairfax County Officer Convicted of Sexual Misconduct With Teen Cadet

A former Fairfax County police officer has been convicted of sexual misconduct with a 16-year-old police cadet.

John Grimes faced three charges of indecent liberties with a minor. He was found guilty of all counts on Monday.

Grimes was indicted in July 2021. The department said it learned in December 2019 of the misconduct against the victim, who was a member of the Fairfax County Police Public Safety Cadet Program. Grimes was immediately stripped of his police powers, authorities said.

John Grimes was indicted yesterday over sexual misconduct with a teenager who was part of the FCPD Public Safety Cadet Program. News4's Cory Smith reports.

Prosecutors said the misconduct began when Grimes took the teen on ride-alongs. The FBI tipped off Fairfax County police after Grimes applied to become a special agent and underwent background checks.

"Crimes in which young people are taken advantage of sexually by individuals in positions of authority within our criminal justice system are particularly repugnant and undermine the public's trust," Steve Descano, commonwealth's attorney for the county, said after the conviction.

"I will always prioritize holding those responsible for such crimes accountable," he said.

The cadet program is designed for youth aged 14 to 21 who are interested in careers in law enforcement.

Grimes was with the department for more than three years. He faces up to 15 years in prison and he’ll have to register as a sex offender.